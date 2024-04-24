Jello-O Introduces New Churro and Mango Flavored Puddings

It's been five years since Jell-O added a new flavor to its refrigerated pudding lineup, but now the wait is over — and now fans of the beloved treat are getting two new flavors, including a first-of-its kind offering. On Tuesday, Jello-O announced two new flavors, Jello-O Churro Delicioso and Jell-O Mango Sabroso. The flavors are rolling out to stores nationwide this month.

Churro Delicioso is said to be inspired by the growing popularity of churros, this time bringing the flavor to a ready-to-eat pudding cup. As for Mango Sabroso, the flavor is the brand's first ever fruit-forward refrigerated pudding cup and it draws inspiration from Hispanic flavors. Both flavors are a zero-sugar offering and are available in individual packs of 4, making them perfect for lunchboxes or snacks.

In Other Food and Snack News

Jell-O isn't the only brand with new offerings this month. Earlier this month, Post announced the launch of Spring Fruity Pebbles. The latest entry in the Pebbles lineup, the cereal features the fruity taste fans have come to love in Fruity pebbles only now in flakes inspired by the colors of flowers and springs: springtime pink, green, yellow, and blue. In addition to the floral-inspired colors, the Spring Fruity Pebbles box is also capturing the spirit of the season featuring just Pebbles on the box enjoying the warmer days.

On the beverage side of things, Starbucks added some beverages to their spring lineup recently as well with their new, Spicy Lemonade Refreshers and a spicy cold cream foam. Available in the Spicy Lemonade Refresher line are the Spicy Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher, the Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Refresher, and the Spicy Strawberry Lemonade Refresher. Each refresher gets their spice from a spicy chili powder blend with lemonade. The Spicy Cream Cold foam is available as a customization and is made with the classic Starbucks cold foam and their Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It can be added to any cold beverage, with the brand suggesting customers try it with an iced chai for what they call a "delicious combination of spices" or to simply enjoy it with a cold brew for "coffee with a kick." The entire spicy lineup is available for a limited time this spring, while supplies last.