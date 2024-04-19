Dr Pepper Gets Ready for Summer With Creamy Coconut Flavor

Summer is right around the corner and in time for the season, Dr Pepper has a new limited time flavor. The brand just announced their new Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, set to hit store shelves nationwide beginning May 1st. It will be available through the end of July.

Per Dr Pepper, the new Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is available in both regular and Zero Sugar and will be sold in 12 oz 12 packs and in 20 oz bottles. It's described as the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor with a delicious creamy finish. The drink is also the only coconut cream flavored dark soda on the market.

Dr Pepper Recently Teamed Up With Coffee Mate

This new flavor isn't the only coconut-themed offering connected to Dr Pepper this spring either. Back in March, it was announced that Dr Pepper had teamed up for a new, coconut lime Dirty Soda creamer. The new creamer, which is a limited time offering, is meant to be added to soda — ideally Dr. Pepper as even the packaging suggests users mix the creamer with the soda — rather than coffee. it will be available nationwide and has a suggested retail of $3.29.

In Other Soda News

Coffee Mate's new Dirty Soda creamer isn't the only soda news. It was recently announced that MUG Root Beer is finally getting in on the Zero Sugar game with Zero Sugar MUG Root Beer starting to hit store shelves wherever Pepsi products are sold. MTN DEW's latest Baja Blast spin off flavors have also recently surfaced with Baja Point Break Punch and Baja Laguna Lemonade coming out this summer.

Coca-Cola also recently announced a new flavor, the K-pop inspired Coca-Cola K-Wave, a fruit-flavored twist on regular Coke.

"We are excited to celebrate one of the most passionate fan communities in the world and create new experiences that we hope will bring Coca-Cola® magic to fans across the globe," Coca-Cola global strategy head Oana Vladsaid in a press release. "In the Coke Creations spirit, the experience starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste accompanied by a dash of fruity K-Pop magic. The beverage then unlocks other experiences like the AI-powered journey for fans to customize a music video as well as the unique collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three beloved K-Pop groups."