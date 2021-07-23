Underworld Star Kate Beckinsale Claims She's Never Been on a Date

✖

Kate Beckinsale claims that she's never been on a date - but there must be some kind of catch to that statement, right? After all, Kate Beckinsale has helped keep tabloids and celebrity news outlets in business for decades now, simply by having paparazzi photographing her out and about with her different beaus. However, in a pretty frank moment of discussion during a recent interview, Beckinsale broke down why, in her point of view, the saga of her love life does not in fact include what she would deem as a proper date (side note: her DMs are about to be wild...)

In her interview with Extra, Kate Beckinsale explains how it is that she's never actually been on a date, after being asked what her worst one was:

“Do you know I’ve really never been on a date?” I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.” Beckinsale said jokingly. "I don’t think I’ve ever been on of those, like, ‘oh, a friend has set me up and I’m meeting a total stranger.’ I’ve never done that. I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food.”

It's not hard to see what Beckinsale means in her distinction of being taken out on a date for possible courtship, versus going out for food, drinks, or fun with someone you're already coupled with. At the same time, there are plenty of her fans who will simply read a headline like "Kate Beckinsale Has Neve Been On Date" and immediately start making pitches to her social media accounts.

For a dateless woman, Kate Beckinsale has, as stated done pretty well at making headlines for being out on the town (all over the world) with different famous and/or influential men. The first was actor Michael Sheen in the early 2000s before Beckinsale then ended up with Len Wiseman, her Underworld director (and a film she starred in with Sheen). Wiseman and Beckinsale stayed married for eleven years before she became a single woman again in 2015.

Since then, Kate Beckinsale has been spotted with several famous comedians (Jack Whitehall, TLC's Matt Rife, and SNL'sPete Davidson), as well as musician Goody Grace. So in the end, maybe Beckinsale has this love and romance thing figured out better than most?