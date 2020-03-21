Kenny Rogers, Country Music Legend, Dies at 81

We are sad to report that musician Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81. Rogers passed away at his home last night due to natural causes, and according to the family’s statement, he passed away peacefully under hospice care and was surrounded by his family. His family is planning a private service and will keep things small due to concern for the COVID-19 precautions in place, and the statement says that “they look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.” You can read the full statement from the family below, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Rogers is a country music legend for hits like The Gambler, She Believes in Me, Islands in the Stream, and more, but superhero fans will also be quite familiar with his songs, as they’ve appeared in shows like HBO’s Watchmen, iZombie, Stranger Things, and Supergirl in recent years, as well as shows like Mr. Robot, Supernatural, and many more.