Kevin Smith Delays SModcastle Opening Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The threat of coronavirus continues to be at the top of the headlines and news of cancellations and postponements of festivals, movie releases, productions, and more are still pouring. To name a few, production for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been halted, Riverdale has shut down production, and many talk shows have banned studio audiences. London Book Fair was canceled, this year’s SXSW was canceled, and multiple cons have been postponed. A new delayed event has just been added to the list: Kevin Smith‘s SModcastle opening. According to the director, the event was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey next month, but has been moved to July.

“As the #CoronavirusPandemic is now our new norm, we’ll be delaying the 4/20 opening of #SModcastle in Leonardo to 7/20 (which will be the 10 year anniversary of the original SModcastle’s opening). Stay safe, New Jersey. Wear your Big Mac Haz-Mat suits,” Smith wrote. He also attached a clip from Clerks: The Animated Series. You can check out the tweet and watch the clip below:

Last week, Smith reacted to the news that SXSW was canceled, because CLERK, a documentary about the making of his 1994 film, Clerks, was supposed to debut.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.