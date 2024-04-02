Krispy Kreme Celebrates Eclipse With New Doughnut

Next week, Americans will experience a rare total solar eclipse on April 8th with the event seeing a path of totality that will allow roughly 32 million people across North America to experience the event and now, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat to help celebrate the experience — no protective eyewear needed! On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, an all-new treat arriving at Krispy Kreme on Friday, April 5th just ahead of the solar event.

The doughnut, which will be available for a limited time from Friday through Monday, April 8th in shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last, is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing adorned with silver sprinkles piped with a buttercream made with OREO pieces and, just for the eclipse, a whole OREO in the center. The doughnut marks the second time Krispy Kreme has offered fans a new doughnut to celebrate a solar eclipse with the last eclipse in the United States in 2017 seeing the brand "eclipsing" its Original Glaze doughnut in chocolate glaze for the first time ever.

"Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. Even if you can't be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality. Stop by and get some for you and some to share so you can flex your science side and great taste at the same time," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

This isn't the first time that Krispy Kreme has had a space-related doughnut outside of eclipses, either. In 2021, they had the limited time Mars Doughnut celebrating NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on Mars and the Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut. In 2022, they also celebrated NASA's Artemis flight around the moon with the Artemis Moon Doughnut.

ABC News and Nat Geo Hosting Solar Eclipse TV Special

In other eclipse news, ABC News and Nat Geo are teaming up to cover the solar eclipse for a two-hour special, Eclipse Across America, set to run across various Disney linear and streaming outlets. The simulcast will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on ABC, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Disney+ and Hulu (on the ABC News Live channel).

The special will feature hosts World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis both reporting live from Burlington, Vermont. They are to be assisted by Nat Geo's Mariana van Zeller and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier as well as astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath. The special will go from location to location following the eclipse as it moves through different cities and will feature live remotes from ten different North American cities as they experience 100 percent totality. A list of the cities and approximate times of totality are below. The next such solar eclipse — that will see North America experience totality over a similarly long path — won't take place until 2045.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's Total Eclipse Doughnut? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!