Tombstone is Launching Pizza Flavored Beer

Pizza and beer are an iconic combo, but now Tombstone is bringing them together in a new way — and it's not an April Fool's Day joke. Tombstone has teamed up with New Belgium's Voodoo Ranger for a new IPA. Debuting in time for National Beer Day on April 7th, the new Voodoo Ranger IP(izza)A arrives.

According to the brands, the new beer brings together the flavors of a freshly baked Tombstone pizza, including the crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices. They also didn't forget about the pepperoni — the beer features a "pepperoni kick" as well.

To get the unique beer, fans who are 21 and over can sign up to win a free four pack and a Tombstone pizza here. For those wanting to try their luck in a different way, the limited-edition beer will also be available in select markets for a limited time with a four-pack costing around $50.

In Other Food News

In other food news, KFC just launched new saucy chicken nuggets. Five sauces will be available for customers to choose from, including Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ, Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, Nashville Hot, and Georgia Gold.

"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good – literally," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

The Saucy Chicken Nuggets are available in a 10-count for $5.99 at participating locations.

Additionally, 7-Eleven might be offering a new sparkling water flavored after its classic Big Bite Hot Dog. That's right, the legendary roller frankfurter is being turned into a bubbly water drink—allegedly.

The hot dog juice is part of a wider partnership with Miracle Seltzer, a brand that's developing other, much more normal flavors for the global convenience chain. According to the joint release from the companies, the first wave of 7-Eleven exclusive sparkling water flavors include Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange, and Hot Dog.

"While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, offered in the release. "7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We're excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form."

It's not clear if this is an April Fool's Day joke, but the Hot Dog flavor is set to be available April 1st.