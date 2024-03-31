KFC Just Dropped Saucy Chicken Nuggets

The chain just revealed five new sauces to put on its Chicken Nuggets.

Exactly a year after KFC introduced chicken nuggets to all its restaurants, the chain has announced its first major upgrade to the product. Now, Kentucky Fried Chicken fiends can get their nuggets tossed in a series of sauces, the next big fad brewing in fast food. When it comes to KFC, five sauces will be available for your tossed nuggets, including Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ, Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, Nashville Hot, and Georgia Gold.

"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good – literally," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

The Saucy Chicken Nuggets are available in a 10-count for $5.99 at participating locations. Full information on the new KFC sauces can be found below:

NEW Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.

NEW Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

NEW Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you're going to love this.

RETURNING Nashville Hot: Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick- service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC's biggest launches).

RETURNING Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning. It's tangy with a flavorful punch. If you're a fan of mustard and BBQ, this one's for you.

KFC isn't the first chain to toss their nuggets, with Wendy's rolling out a similar test last year.