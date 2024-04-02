Jared Leto Cameos on Wheel of Fortune for April Fool's Day

It may be April Fools' Day, but this one is no joke. Fans tuning into Wheel of Fortune on Monday night were surprised to see, instead of longtime host Pat Sajak, it was Morbius star Jared Leto walking out with Vanna White. And it wasn't entirely a bit, either. Not only did the show kick off with Leto being announced as one of the "stars" of the show, but he jumped right into hosting duties, having contestants start things up with the first toss-up of the night. You can watch it for yourself in the video below.

Of course, it being April Fools' Day, this was a prank of sorts and Leto didn't stick around to host the entire episode. After starting off the first toss-up, hosting duties cut back to Sajak who handled things for the rest of the episode.

Pat Sajak is Retiring from Wheel of Fortune

It was announced last June that Sajak would be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of the long-running gameshow's 41st season — its current one.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. May thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

It was later announced that Ryan Seacrest will take over for Sajak in the 2024-2025 season.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement posted to social media (you can see it below). "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Jared Leto is Next Starring in TRON: Ares

Leto will next star in TRON: Ares, the third TRON movie set to arrive in theaters in 2025. "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

The film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, whose casting was first reported in January as filming kicked off in Vancouver.

What do you think about Leto "hosting" Wheel of Fortune for April Fools' Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.