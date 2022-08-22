Krispy Kreme Unleashes New Doggie Doughnuts for National Dog Day

National Dog Day is coming up on Friday, August 26th and thanks to Krispy Kreme, it's going to be a sweet day for Man's Best Friend. On Monday, the bakery chain announced they are unleashing their Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S. to celebrate pups on their special day. The limited-edition baked treats — available for dogs of all ages and sizes — will be available at participating shops on Friday and if there are any remaining, over the weekend as well. As Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a statement, it's pretty "pawsome".

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years," Skena said. "They deserve this special treat. On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

The Doggie Doughnuts includes six doughnut-shaped biscuits, all inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake. They will be available in a specially designed six-count box and available for purchase both in-shop and in the drive-thru. The treats are dog friend and made by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. The treats are described as being designed specifically for all dogs of all ages and sizes. They're also described as being a hard-baked cookie with dog-friendly ingredients, such as Carob instead of chocolate.

But that's not the only "treat" in store for dogs at Krispy Kreme on National Dog Day. The brand will also have a limited-edition red bandana featuring a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts as a stylish accessory for pups. They come in a one-size-fits-most offering and will be available while supplies last at participating locations.

The Doggie Doughnuts are just the latest news from Krispy Kreme which also recently introduced their fall menu for the season. That menu, which arrived on August 8th, features six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including the new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnuts and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. Maybe not a treat for the dogs, but hey, we're pretty sure your pet would approve of you treating yourself as well.

Doggie Doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Friday, August 26th for National Dog Day.

Are you going to celebrate National Dog Day? How will you honor your pup on this fun holiday? Let us know in the comment section!