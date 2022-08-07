Krispy Kreme Kicks off Pumpkin Spice Season With New Fall Menu

Pumpkin spice season is officially here — or more accurately, will arrive on Monday, August 8th. Krispy Kreme has announced the arrival of their fall menu which includes six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including the new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. The new fall menu arrives a full month earlier than it did in 2021 and heralds the return of the season of the fan-favorite pumpkin spice flavor.

"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release.

The new fall lineup will feature some returning favorites, such as the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, as well as the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. You can check out the full fall 2022 menu for yourself below.

• NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

• Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist.

• Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filing decorated with cheesecake icing.

• Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze.

• Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen.

• NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

With the arrival of Krispy Kreme's fall menu, pumpkin spice season is about to be in full effect. OREO is bringing back Pumpkin Spice cookies for the first time in five years beginning August 15th. On top of that, Coffee mate's Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer has already begun to hit store shelves and Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is expected to hit store shelves starting in August as well. Additionally, Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is expected to return sometime in late August — a time that is on par with last year's release.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice filled fall menu? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!