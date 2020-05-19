Krispy Kreme: Class of 2020 (and Others) Celebrate Their Free Doughnuts
Although most graduates this year (high school and college, alike) aren't able to properly celebrate their hard work, Krispy Kreme has spent all day giving away free doughnuts to hundreds of thousands of students. The pastry maker has given away so many doughnuts, in fact, it's become a worldwide trend on Twitter as people looking for ways to get their own set of free doughnuts.
Those students who either show up in their cap and gown or some other Class of 2020 merchandise are rewarded with a dozen doughnuts specially made for the occasion. Between filled and regular varieties, the doughnuts spell out "2020" in the box. If you can't make it out for a free set of doughnuts today but still want to celebrate, the pastries will be available for purchase the remainder of the week.
“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”
Keep scrolling to see what Krispy Kreme fiends are saying on Twitter:
Dedication
He said since I can’t walk the stage I’m walking the Krispy Kreme drive thru 😂 pic.twitter.com/RSiNejHK9n— Abe Madrigal (@abeskeez) May 19, 2020
Class of (19)20
Me showing up to Krispy Kreme for these free doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4t0Y1vSCDa— Tahir Anderson Duckett (@TahirDuckett) May 19, 2020
#BackedUp
the krispy kreme line for getting free doughnuts was extremely long to the point where it was filling the entire parking lot of the entire shopping plaza #KrispyKreme— ivanc2002 (@ivanc20021) May 19, 2020
Casual Reminder
Don’t forget seniors get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme if you wear senior swag & show your ID! 🍩— America (@america_Temp) May 19, 2020
Congrats to all seniors graduating this year ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaSZRqIagt
Thought We Lost Them
When I see Krispy Kreme trending and it’s not because they’re closing all their stores. pic.twitter.com/2VDPIPKcMC— Stuck in a tree (@StuckNMyTree) May 19, 2020
Any Time, Any Day
there is nothing better than a Krispy Kreme donut. you can eat that shit any time any day pic.twitter.com/WN2i2ROqQe— amrit (@amrittandon08) May 19, 2020
Yerrrrr
Ayo Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen of donuts to seniors for free yerrrrr pic.twitter.com/9xqX958VBZ— Kaleb A.K.A Mooter💂🏽♂️ (@kalebvibin) May 19, 2020
Nah, Who Needs Exercise
Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen of doughnuts for 2020 graduates, my senior got it for breakfast. Tastes so good, but now need to exercise even more.🤗 pic.twitter.com/zmRKo67u4m— Victoria (@McCantsVica) May 19, 2020
Waiting...
What is Krispy Kreme selling for lunch? pic.twitter.com/x8kDRlNYhV— Heather Myers Allen (@hlmallen7) May 19, 2020
Sneaky, Sneaky
me going to krispy kreme with my sister's graduation gown to get free donuts pic.twitter.com/uJS9nMofg1— Laith🇵🇸 (@laithalishious) May 19, 2020
Cover photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
