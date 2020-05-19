Krispy Kreme: Class of 2020 (and Others) Celebrate Their Free Doughnuts

Although most graduates this year (high school and college, alike) aren't able to properly celebrate their hard work, Krispy Kreme has spent all day giving away free doughnuts to hundreds of thousands of students. The pastry maker has given away so many doughnuts, in fact, it's become a worldwide trend on Twitter as people looking for ways to get their own set of free doughnuts.

Those students who either show up in their cap and gown or some other Class of 2020 merchandise are rewarded with a dozen doughnuts specially made for the occasion. Between filled and regular varieties, the doughnuts spell out "2020" in the box. If you can't make it out for a free set of doughnuts today but still want to celebrate, the pastries will be available for purchase the remainder of the week.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

