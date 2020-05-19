Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts to All Graduating Seniors on Tuesday

Global shutdowns eventually led to the postponements (and downright cancellation) of most high school and collegiate graduations around the world. In a chance to make at least the tiniest sliver of normalcy, Krispy Kreme is giving out a whole bunch of doughnuts to help celebrate the Class of 2020. On Tuesday, high school and college graduates can visit any Krispy Kreme location and walk away with a dozen free doughnuts made just for the occasion.

The "Graduate Dozen," as the company is calling it, is packaged with four different kinds of doughnuts — Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Ice Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed. All of the filled doughnuts are adorned with the number "2" in icing, making the pastries spell out "2020" three times per box. Full doughnut details, straight from Krispy Kreme, are below:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.

Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a "2".

Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a "2".

Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut® dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.

To take advantage of the offer, graduates need to visit their local Krispy Kreme location — while practicing best social distancing measures, mind you — while donning their graduation cap and gown or other "Class of 2020" swag. Those interested in purchasing the doughnuts without the apparel prerequisites can do so all week long.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

