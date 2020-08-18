Krispy Kreme Makes Reese's Classic Doughnut a Permanent Menu Item

✖

Krispy Kreme has declared the Reese's Classic Doughnut the "Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time" and made the treat a new permanent menu item. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the doughnut's addition to its permanent menu, as chosen by doughnut fans' reviews on social media, beating out Reese's Outrageous Doughnut and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate to claim the permanent menu item crown.

"#Doughnut fans have spoken. @Reeses Classic is here to stay! Now available every day. 🍩 🥳 #KrispyKreme," the bakery shared on Instagram. "Grab yours today at any participating US shop, or order online!"

Back in July, Krispy Kreme announced that they were bringing back the three Reese's doughnuts and asking fans to share their reviews to help them to decide which on was worthy of the title of Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time and for Reese's fans, the competition was pretty stiff. Each of the varieties offered doughnut fans different incorporations of Reese's peanut butter and it was the difficulty of choosing just one that Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme acknowledged at the time as the reason behind having fans help choose.

"Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good," Skena said. "Well, that's just what's happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese's latest collaboration. Let us know what you think."

If you haven't yet tried the Reese’s Classic Doughnut, it's described as a doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, tipped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese's chocolate and peanut butter sauce. And even though the Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time has been named, fans can still share their excitement about the Reese's Classic Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

What do you think about the Reese's Classic Doughnut earning a permanent spot on Krispy Kreme's menu? Let us know in the comments.

