Krispy Kreme Bringing Back 3 Reese's Donuts With One Becoming Permanent Menu Item

If you happen to be a fan of both Reese's and doughnuts, you are about to be living your best life -- foodwise, at least. Krispy Kreme is bringing back three of its popular Reese's doughnuts for a limited time but with a fun twist. Of those three flavor offerings, one Reese's variety will find a permanent home on the menu. Krispy Kreme announced on Wednesday that starting Friday, July 24th at participating shops in the United States, Krispy Kreme will bring back the Classic Reese's Doughnut, Reese's Outrageous Doughnut and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut -- and they're asking fans to share their most creative doughnut reviews on social media to help them decide which one stays around for good.

These are the doughnuts that customers will have to enjoy. First up is the Classic Reese's Doughnut, described as a shell doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese's chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

Next, you have Reese's Outrageous Doughnut. It's described as a chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese's pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese's peanut butter icing. The third is Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut. This one is a chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, and decorated with Reese's peanut butter icing.

“Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good”, said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese’s latest collaboration. Let us know what you think!”

And sharing what you think is easy. Fans can share their greatest and most creative review of their favorite Reese's doughnut on social media to help Krispy Kreme decide which one will be declared the Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time. All you have to do is use the hashtags "#TheGreataste" and "#KrispyKreme" as well as tagging @krispykreme on socials. Come August, Krispy Kreme will announce the winner who will then have a permanent spot on the menu. You can find out more about the doughnuts here.

The Classic Reese's Doughnut, Reese's Outrageous Doughnut and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut hit Krispy Kreme on July 24th.

