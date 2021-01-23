Larry King: Celebrities Pay Tribute To the Iconic TV Host
On Saturday, the world awoke to the news that Larry King, the iconic television host known for decades of interviews with politicians, actors, and other celebrities, had died at 87 years old. After more than six decades of interviewing famous figures for shows like Larry King Live and Larry King Now, King left an impression on many of those he spoke with and even plenty of others with whom he never recorded a discussion. Many celebrities are taking to social media to share their thoughts, condolences, and tributes to King. We've gathered some of them here for you to see below.
King's official Twitter account broke the news on Saturday morning. It tweeted the following statement:
"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."
King was married eight times to seven different women. He's survived by three sons.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Craig Ferguson
Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021
So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing
Anne Rice
We have lost Larry King. He has died at age 87. I knew Larry only through radio & TV interviews. He was always interesting, gracious and fun. I will miss him.— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) January 23, 2021
50Cent
R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb— 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021
Ryan Seacrest
I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021
Kevin Smith
RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021
Yvette Nicole Brown
💔 @kingsthings was LEGEND! I grew up watching him and am so happy I achieved enough in my life to have been interviewed by this great—which shows his kindness towards even those just starting out. He made you feel worthy. We lost a curious, kind man. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/iNryfCXRDy— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 23, 2021
Drew Carey
Man I loved Larry King. RIP https://t.co/7kLeifYSku— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 23, 2021
Jesse Ventura
I’ve had the honor of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I’ll miss him. Professionally, we’ll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/lPt2BZybva— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 23, 2021
Thomas Lennon
Super nervous my first time talking to #LarryKing because he's Larry f-ing King. Then I learned his secret: that he was the easiest person to talk to. Genuine, curious, hilarious. A sweet man, and one of the best Friars.— Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) January 23, 2021
Bret Michaels
Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of #LarryKing. - Team Bret— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 23, 2021