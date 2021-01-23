Larry King: Celebrities Pay Tribute To the Iconic TV Host

On Saturday, the world awoke to the news that Larry King, the iconic television host known for decades of interviews with politicians, actors, and other celebrities, had died at 87 years old. After more than six decades of interviewing famous figures for shows like Larry King Live and Larry King Now, King left an impression on many of those he spoke with and even plenty of others with whom he never recorded a discussion. Many celebrities are taking to social media to share their thoughts, condolences, and tributes to King. We've gathered some of them here for you to see below.

King's official Twitter account broke the news on Saturday morning. It tweeted the following statement:

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."

King was married eight times to seven different women. He's survived by three sons.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images