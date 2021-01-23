Larry King Dead At 87

Larry King, the television host who has been well known for his decades of work on the airwaves, has passed at the age of 87 according to his family via a social media post. King, who was well known for hosting his talk show on the news channel of CNN, "Larry King Live", leaves behind a legacy as one of the most well-known interviewers to ever hit the small screen. With his career spanning over 63 years, King has interviewed some of the biggest names in the world in politics, entertainment, and everywhere in between.

Larry King's Official Twitter Account posted the tragic news, stating that the 87-year-old television host had passed while laying out the long history of this tv giant who became a staple on CNN and beyond thanks to his style of interviewing celebrities:

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King made the jump to the internet with his latest show, Larry King Now, which launched on July 17th, 2012 and was broadcast on outlets such as Hulu. Much like his previous television show on CNN, King interviewed a number of guests in a similar vein with a unique style that only he could provide.

The television host also made several appearances in media, playing himself in movies such as the original Ghostbusters, Exorcist 3, Contact, Bulworth, The Contender, The Stepford Wives, and countless others. He also starred as himself in a number of television series including Arliss, Law & Order, Murphy Brown, Coach, The Larry Sanders Show, and others.

King was born in Brooklyn New York in 1933, under his original name of Lawrence Harvey Zeiger. Over the course of his career, he has conducted over 50,000 interviews and was one of the main hosts to help push for the success of Cable News Network.