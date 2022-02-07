Leslie Jones Says She Might Stop Tweeting The Olympics Because She’s Tired Of Fighting Folks Who Don’t Want Her To Do It

Leslie Jones is rethinking her tradition of live-tweeting and recapping The Olympics after receiving pushback on her efforts. The actor has been entertaining her followers on social media during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which she’s done for both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games. However, Jones reveals there are people out there who prefer she stop doing it. Jones is now considering making this year’s Winter Olympics her last for live-tweeting after her videos have started to be blocked. If Jones stays true to her word, the Winter Olympics will mark the end of her social media commentary.

The Saturday Night Live alum shared a lengthy message on her Twitter account with the caption, “Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow” While Jones said she still loves the athletes that compete at the Olympics, she admitted to being tired of “fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it.” She added, “They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.”

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

Part of Jones’ statements makes it sound like there could possibly be competitors who are reporting and blocking her posts, in order to replace her with their chosen star. Jones doesn’t outright say this, but it is alluded to. Plus, Jones states how no one is fighting for her or on her behalf, so “I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals.”

In an earlier post, Leslie Jones adds more detail to her frustrations, tagging the NBC Sports and Team USA Twitter accounts. “I have watched Olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad,” Jones tweeted. “So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA” Jones also discusses her feelings in an attached video message.

Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, hosts an Olympics highlights show with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Holly Robinson Peet showed support for Jones, writing, “Yeah your commentary is great and you should be doing this on Peacock like snoop and Kev!!!!!!” Jones responded, “You think Kevin and snoop give a f— about athletes and Olympics? Honestly I think this should be my last one. Its frustrating.”

