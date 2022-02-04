Olympics Fans Baffled by Joker and Harley Quinn Figure Skating Routine

The 2022 Winter Olympics are already underway, showcasing some of the best and most surprising elements of a number of sports. Even before the Opening Ceremonies officially kicked off on Friday, it looks like one aspect has already broken the Internet — Germany’s entry into the Rhythm Dance division of Ice Dancing. Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck competed in the event during Thursday night’s broadcast, and their music and choice of wardrobe quickly captivated and confused fans. The pair performed their routine, which was set to a version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, while dressed as DC characters Harley Quinn and The Joker.

While the routine only scored 63.21 points, the aesthetics on display — Dieck homaging Joker’s look in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and Mueller recreating Harley’s street wardrobe from 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — quickly became a topic of conversation on the Internet. Some were surprised at the very nature of cosplay making its way onto the Olympics, while others were delighted by the combination of pop culture elements on display. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not Hallucinating

https://twitter.com/NaturallyKatz11/status/1489448761503977472?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Campier

https://twitter.com/nakachokos/status/1489448088003661825?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Did Not Deliver

https://twitter.com/starrosaurus/status/1489449384597147650?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Can Not Believe

https://twitter.com/dcodysweet/status/1489448280014700544?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Choice

https://twitter.com/mollyfleck/status/1489448271458222084?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Why

https://twitter.com/maxaloni/status/1489448173273714689?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Best

https://twitter.com/APAC_Plains/status/1489449146318790660?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Winning My Heart

https://twitter.com/nerdandlace/status/1489448158522482688?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Grimace

https://twitter.com/parteuropean/status/1489448158136606723?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Embarrassing