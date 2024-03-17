Internet Going Crazy for Little Caesars' New Crazy Puffs
Little Caesars' new Crazy Puffs are going viral.
Earlier this month, Little Caesars unveiled Crazy Puffs, a new product that's essentially a stuffed pizza. Not even a week after the puffs were released, they've become a viral sensation with the masses raving about them so much, they've become a trending topic around the world. "Handheld happiness," as the chain calls them, Crazy Puffs are available in both Pepperoni and Cheese varieties and can be purchased at any Little Caesars locations.
"We know our customers live busy lives," Little Caesars chief marketer Greg Hamilton offered in a press release. "That's why we created Crazy Puffs – to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Hype is Real
I got the Crazy Puffs from Little Caesars. The hype is real 🥹— firegodx (@Fire_Ice_Pain) March 17, 2024
Pizza Pizza
Yall finally respecting Little Caesars. I been a soldier for Pizza Pizza https://t.co/lD0Ew4lSzv pic.twitter.com/sGk5WVq3hz— The Ashen Chevalier (@BroRonoaZoro) March 17, 2024
Snapped
Oh baby, y’all snapped!!!!! @littlecaesars pic.twitter.com/qY4MkxSR8e— O. (@gechilism) March 13, 2024
Yummy Hit
Streets are sayin Little Caesars New Crazy Puffs®️ are a yummy hit?!?! pic.twitter.com/mib2WkYDYJ— tīan (@thecIubs) March 17, 2024
Best Thing
This might be the best thing Little Caesars has ever made. pic.twitter.com/6Ix4H2jh6R— Leah Marie (っ◔◡◔)っ (@Jaggypie) March 17, 2024
OMG
I had to see about them and OMG. Little Caesars did their big one for sure. 😭 pic.twitter.com/HIdjJ7MQ6q— 🕷️ (@trapmomKAKE) March 17, 2024