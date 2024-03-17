Internet Going Crazy for Little Caesars' New Crazy Puffs

Earlier this month, Little Caesars unveiled Crazy Puffs, a new product that's essentially a stuffed pizza. Not even a week after the puffs were released, they've become a viral sensation with the masses raving about them so much, they've become a trending topic around the world. "Handheld happiness," as the chain calls them, Crazy Puffs are available in both Pepperoni and Cheese varieties and can be purchased at any Little Caesars locations.

"We know our customers live busy lives," Little Caesars chief marketer Greg Hamilton offered in a press release. "That's why we created Crazy Puffs – to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."

