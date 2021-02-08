Kellogg's Releasing Cosmic Brownie Cereal

✖

At long last, bite-size Cosmic Brownie bites are on the way. Kellogg has announced it's adding another cereal to its lineup based on iconic Little Debbie snacks. Following on the heels of Oatmeal Creme Pies being turned into cereal, Kellogg's will now be releasing a similar product based on Cosmic Brownies.

The Cosmic Brownies cereal is expected to hit retailers this May, and will be available in two sizes — $3.99 (8.2oz.) and $5.69 (13.2oz.).

"Two stars are aligning for the latest cereal from Kellogg! For the second time, Kellogg and Little Debbie are joining forces to transform a classic childhood treat into cereal with new Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies Cereal," a release from Kellogg's reads. "Featuring crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces, each bite delivers the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies. Every nostalgia- evoking spoonful will bring your favorite galactic snack to breakfast for an out-of-this world experience!"

When the companies first announced the Little Debbie and Kellogg's relationship, they said it was all about reinventing classic treats for a new generation.

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal said in a statement. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products -- the Oatmeal Creme Pie -- be transformed for a new eating experience," Little Debbie marketing chief Jeff Badger added. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."