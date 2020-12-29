Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies are Now a Cereal

✖

Little Debbie fans get excited. The iconic Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie snack cake turned 60 this year and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Kellogg's is transforming the beloved treat into an all-new breakfast cereal. That's right, just in time for the original Little Debbie snack cake's 60th anniversary, Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal has arrived and are on store shelves now.

The Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is described as being crispy, oatmeal cookie-flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses with a sweet, cream-y coating similar to the classic snack cake. The combination is designed so that each bite delivers the flavor of the childhood favorite snack.

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal said in a statement. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

(Photo: Kellogg's)

Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods, the parent company for Little Debbie, said that Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies is a "new eating experience" for the snack cake and can be enjoyed with milk or dry, straight from the box.

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products -- the Oatmeal Creme Pie -- be transformed for a new eating experience," Badger said. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."

The first family pack of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies first launched in August 1960, one of the very first multiple-item baked goods available with individually wrapped products. They sold more than 14 million cakes within 10 months of launch and the product remains very popular. Outside of this new cereal, the classic Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies are available in single serve, family pack, and big pack options.

Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online for a suggested retail prices of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5 ounce box.

Will you be trying Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal? Let us know in the comments.