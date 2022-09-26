Lost in Space Showrunner Zack Estrin Dies at 51

Television writer and producer Zack Estrin, whose credits include Lost in Space and Prison Break among many others, died on Friday, September 23rd in Hermosa Beach, California at the age of 51. Estrin's cause of death is unknown pending autopsy. Estrin's family confirmed his passing and honored him in a statement, noting in part that he "loved to make people laugh" as well as loved being a part of "creating these shows that people enjoyed".

"Zack Estrin was our everything," the statement read (via The Hollywood Reporter). "The best husband, father, son, and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being part of his life and ours."

Estrin was born in Woodland, California and raised in Brooklyn, New York, He attended USC before embarking on his career in entertainment. Estrin served as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix's Lost in Space. He was also the showrunner and executive producer of ABC's The River and The Whispers, and co-creator and executive producer of the network's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. He also served as co-executive producer on Fox's Prison Break and had credits on Charmed, Dawson's Creek, and Tru Calling as well.

"Zack was our client for nearly 25 years," WME president Ari Greenburg said in a statement. "He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all of his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend."

Estrin is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two dogs as well as his mother, father, sister, a stepbrother, and two stepsisters. Our thoughts are with Estrin's family, friends, and fans at this time.