Lynda Carter Pays Tribute to Wonder Woman Co-Star Cloris Leachman

Prolific actress and comedian Cloris Leachman passed away on Tuesday, January 26th at the age of 94 and now Wonder Woman television star Lynda Carter is paying tribute to the legendary entertainer. In a post to social media, Carter called Leachman "queen of the Amazons" as well as a queen of the entertainment industry for her work in film and television -- a career that spanned over seventy years.

"Cloris Leachman was queen of the Amazons and a queen of industry, breaking barriers and inspiring women in film and TV for decades," Carter wrote. "She was a sweet TV mom and a riot to work with. I will miss you, along with the smiles and laughter you brought everywhere you went, Cloris."

Leachman played Queen Hippolyta, mother to Carter's Princess Diana/Wonder Woman, in the television film pilot for the 1970's Wonder Woman series. The role was later portrayed in the series by Carolyn Jones and Beatrice Straight. It's just one entry in Leachman's impressive career. Over the decades, Leachman made memorable appearances on The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Lassie before her career began to really take off in the 1970s with her winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Ruth Popper in 1971's The Last Picture Show. Leachman also starred as Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, for which she won two of her eight Primetime Emmy Awards. She would later win a Golden Globe award for reprising the role in the spinoff series Phyllis. Later, Leachman appeared in series such as The Facts of Life, The Ellen Show, Malcolm in the Middle, Raising Hope, and American Gods.

Outside of her live-action work, Leachman was also a prolific voice actor with an extensive list of credits, including The Iron Giant, Ponyo, Phineas and Ferb, and the Croods franchise. She also returned to the world of DC Comics by voicing Granny Goodness in the Justice League Action franchise.