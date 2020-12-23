Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman Added to HBO Max

✖

After several theatrical delays, mostly due to the pandemic, Warner Bros. and DC's Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut on HBO Max this week, the same day it arrives in whatever theaters are still open. Fans have been excited for the film's at-home debut for weeks now, counting down the days until the arrival of Gal Gadot's follow-up effort as Diana Prince. To add to the hype surrounding the character, HBO Max has added the original Wonder Woman to its roster ahead of the Wonder Woman 1984 debut.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, HBO Max announced that it had added all four seasons of the Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter. It was Carter's Wonder Woman that helped make the character a pop culture icon, and fans can finally watch her in action on the same service that houses Gadot's new version.

.@DCComics' @DCWonderWoman series starring @RealLyndaCarter is now available to stream on @HBOMax ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of @WonderWomanFilm in theaters and on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/lN8AJiuPJY — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) December 23, 2020

HBO Max made the announcement of the Wonder Woman arrival on Twitter Wednesday morning. If you head to the app or website, you'll see Wonder Woman right at the front of the "Just Added" section. All 60 episodes of the 1975 series are now available to stream.

Following the announcement, Carter took to Twitter to share the news — and her excitement — with her followers.

I am excited to share that Wonder Woman: The Complete Series is now streaming on @HBOMax, alongside @PattyJenks' and @GalGadot's Wonder Woman, and soon #WW1984! Tell me about your favorite on-screen Wonder Woman moments in the comments 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/EycErpyT3e — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 23, 2020

Wonder Woman first premiered in 1975 and aired a total of 60 episodes before coming to an end in September 1979.

