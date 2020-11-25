Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: Where to Watch And Who Is Performing

✖

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a virtual event for fans, with livestream of the limited number of social distanced live events, as well as pre-recorded segments from a number of big-name (or big-brand) participants. Obviously, with so many changes being thrown at us, viewers will have a lot of questions about what the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will entail, and where to watch it. We've put together a handy guide that will give you all the information you need about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When To Watch The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th.

How To Watch The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be Livestreamed on Yahoo! Entertainment. Viewers will also be given a QR code that lets them access a second-screen experience.

What's Different in the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cut down to a shorter route. The parade will proceed down Broadway Ave in NYC, as opposed to taking an over two-mile route from the Upper West Side through Midtown's Herald Square, where the world-famous Macy's department is located. The balloons and floats will move along the block in front of Macy's 34th st flagship store, and the usual crowd of thousands of spectators has been suspended due to social distancing protocols; no one will be allowed to attend. The crew of 10,000 people needed to operate the parade and manage the crowd has been cut down to just 1,500.

List of Balloons and Performers

Mario Lopez will host the Verizon livestream, and the list of pre-recorded performances includes: "Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Ella Mai, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the Sesame Street Muppets and cast, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastia n Yatra, and Brett Young. Broadway will also get a chance to shine again, as the casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations will all be performing special recorded numbers.

Balloon Characters featured in the parade include: "Snoopy, SpongeBob, Trolls, Smokey Bear, Pikachu, Elf on the Shelf, Ronald McDonald and Pillsbury Doughboy." New balloons for 2020 include The Boss Baby and Red Titan, the main character from the animated YouTube series Ryan’s World. Additionally, "Tom and Jerry will be featured on a float, with Lifetime, Jennie-O Turkey and Olay making their parade debuts with floats."

Enjoy watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along with your Thanksgiving Day.