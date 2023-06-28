Madonna Hospitalized With "Serious Bacterial Infection"

Madonna is recovering in a New York hospital after a multi-night ICU stay. According to the pop star's manager, she was admitted to the hospital over the weekend because of an ongoing "serious bacterial infection," and she currently remains hospitalized as of this writing. A report from Page Six suggests the "Like a Virgin" singer was found unresponsive over the weekend and rushed to the hospital, where she was reportedly intubated in the ICU. Since then, however, it's said she's had the tube removed and is now "alert and recovering."

Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, confirmed some of the details in a post to his Instagram. "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary said. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The manager then went on to confirm the singer's "Celebration" world tour will be put on hold to allow Madonna to adequately recover. Announced in January, the tour was set to kick off July 15th in Vancouver. "As this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The "Celebration" tour was to last for the better part of the next year with a whopping 84 shows spread out over three legs. Shows were to be spread across the United States and Canada from July through October before a European leg beginning in October. After the Europe tour was to end in December, it was going to return to the United States before a final stint of four shows in Mexico City. Now it's unclear if any of the dates will remain.

The Page Six report says it's expected Madonna will make a full recovery.