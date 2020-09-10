Marvel Fan's Amazing Venompool Cosplay Is Too Big for His Britches

✖

The year 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic may have taken San Diego Comic-Con away from us; however, being on lockdown has also allowed fans to create some truly innovative and inspired cosplay. Case in point: Check out this Venompool cosplay piece by Roberto Arias in Toronto, Canada. Arias made the suit in true classic Venom bulky proportions and extended height (7ft tall), with a perfect recreation of Deadpool's suit as the symbiote's "skin." If that wasn't impressive enough on an aesthetic level, this Venompool cosplay also offers full mobility, allowing for all kinds of fun Spider-Man and/or Deadpool-style poses! Check it out below!

"I’m so excited to finally reveal this beast!! Standing 7ft tall this is my biggest build to date! Took a lot more time than I anticipated and redoing many parts to get things right. This suit has full mobility and flexibility so you can run, jump, sit and more! Fun fact: Venompool will be joining the MCU!! Possibly in a future Deadpool sequel!" --Roberto Arias, Arias Legacy Creations

As many fans point out in the comments - this is some pretty sick work! It fills us with fond thoughts of seeing this Venompool one day come lumbering by in the halls of Comic-Con, when we can all be together to enjoys such a sight again.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Deadpool 3 is still in the planning stages over at Marvel Studios.