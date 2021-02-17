McDonald's Offering Early Access To Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich With Limited-Edition Capsule Drop

✖

Last month, McDonald's announced that they are rolling out three new chicken sandwiches in February, including a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Now, with the February 24th release date approaching McDonald's announced that some lucky fans will have the chance to get early access to the latest entry in the Chicken Sandwich Wars. Starting Thursday, February 18th at noon ET, a limited-edition capsule collection will be available exclusively at CHKNDrop.com offering fans some chicken sandwich merch and the all-important early access to the sandwich.

For $5 those lucky enough to secure a capsule will get early access to the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich starting on February 23rd, just one day before it is available in restaurants nationwide, an original, never-before-heard audio track on 7" vinyl created by music producer Tay Keith, and a limited-edition hoodie that features an image of the sandwich on the chest with the word "crispyjuicytender" as well as a waveform design of Keith's original track on the sleeve. The hoodie is available in sizes S through XXL. The capsule drops are limited and once they're gone, they're gone.

(Photo: McDonald's)

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," McDonald's VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in a statement. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

For those not lucky enough to score early access, McDonald's new chicken sandwiches launch nationwide on February 24th. The most simple option is the basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich which comes with the fillet and pickles. The Deluxe Chicken Sandwich then adds lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich features a regular chicken fillet with the iconic crinkle cut pickles and a Spicy Pepper Sauce.

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald's VP, Innovation Linda VanGosen said previously. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

What do you think? Are you going to try to score a hoodie and early access to the Crispy Chicken Sandwich or will you be waiting for the new menu items to roll out later this month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.