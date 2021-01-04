McDonald's Is Introducing Three New Chicken Sandwiches

✖

The Great Chicken Sandwich War is far from over. So as not to give Popeyes the crown, McDonald's announced Monday it will roll out three new chicken sandwiches by the end of February. Beginning February 24th, a new Cripsy Chicken Sandwich will be added to the menu, as will a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and a Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. Since the release circulated by the restaurant doesn't mention the additions are limited-time offerings, it's expected the new sandwiches are permanent offerings — especially since the burger joint mentions them alongside the Big Mac, McMuffins, and Filet-O-Fish.

Though chicken sandwiches aren't necessarily new to the fast-food chain, all three items will feature a new fillet made of all-white meat chicken with a new crispy breading. Furthermore, all chicken sandwiches will be served of a new "toasted, buttered" potato roll the chain is also rolling out in February.

The most simple option is the basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which comes with the fillet and pickles. The Deluxe Chicken Sandwich then adds lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich features a regular chicken fillet with the iconic crinkle cut pickles, and a Spicy Pepper Sauce.

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald's VP, Innovation Linda VanGosen said in the company's statement. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

It was but a year and some change ago when fast-food restaurants placed an increased emphasis on chicken sandwiches after the introduction of Popeyes' new bite created a social media phenomenon. After the entire chain sold out of sandwiches time and time again, the treats were sold on bidding websites for an insane markup. Along the way, restaurants have featured a revamped version of the classic sandwich, with KFC even going the length to shake things up even further by sandwiching their chicken fillets between two glazed doughnuts.