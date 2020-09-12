McDonald's Fans Can't Get Enough of the New Spicy McNuggets

For the first time in the history of McNuggets, McDonald's is working on rolling out a spicy variation of the fan-favorite snack. First introduced in 1983, Spicy McNuggets are set to roll out nationwide on September 16th for a limited time — the thing, some restaurants have already been cooking them up and serving them to the masses. As such, McDonald's-goers are getting them wherever available and reviews across the board seem overwhelmingly positive.

"Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers," a description of the new McNuggets reads, "These craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite."

According to McDonald's innovation head Linda VanGosen, the Spicy McNuggets have been a priority for the company since the original product was first introduced in 1983. "This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," VanGosen said in a press release announce the new product. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

