Spicy McNuggets Are Coming to McDonald's and People Are Hyped
For the first time in four decades, the innovation team at McDonald's is opting to roll out a new McNuggets flavor — and it's already a fan favorite. Announced Tuesday morning, the Golden Arches will soon have Spicy McNuggets, a take on the classic fast-food delight that kicks it up a notch. Beginning September 16th, both Spicy McNuggets and a new Mighty Hot Sauce will be available nationwide at participating locations. There is a slight catch, however, as the Spicy McNuggets will only be available for a limited time, and as of now, there are no plans to add them to a permanent menu.
"Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers," a description of the new McNuggets reads, "These craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite."
According to McDonald's innovation head Linda VanGosen, the Spicy McNuggets have been a priority for the company since the original product was first introduced in 1983. "This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," VanGosen said in a press release announce the new product. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."
Keep scrolling to see what McNuggets fiends are saying about the new addition.
Finally Coming Through
prevnext
mcdonalds finally coming through with spicy mcnuggets in september— mandar👾 (@miirranduuuh_) August 25, 2020
40 Piece All Day
prevnext
Dude if I thought I could eat a 20piece mcnugget when I'm trashed before, then these spicy mcnuggets gonna have to be a 40 piece.— Auggy Ⴟ (@AgustusGuzman) August 25, 2020
We Stan
prevnext
I am *here* for McDonald’s spicy McNuggets.— beckie (@beckymayyy) August 25, 2020
Nom Nom Yummy
prevnext
i want sPicy mcnuggets........ nom nom yummy Mmmm yes... Deliciousness.... nom nom yummm mMMmmm— GOLIRA🦍 (@ANGSTYVAL) August 17, 2020
All Caps Everything
prevnext
MCDONALDS SPICY CHICKEN MCNUGGETS— ram (@vibesradiator) August 25, 2020
Don't Care About Wait Times
prevnext
lining up for the spicy mcnuggets idc— sydney🥴 (@sydsthekid_) August 25, 2020
Fire
prevnext
The spicy McNuggets at McDonalds are going to be fire 🔥— austin montgomery (@amontgomerylive) August 25, 2020
All Aboard the Hype Train
prevnext
Ok, im hyped for #spicy #mcnuggets— J-On da boy (@lil_jon_boy) August 25, 2020
Need it now @McDonalds
God Is Real
prev
spicy chicken mcnuggets .... god is real— 100 gecs daughter (@idiotgirl666) August 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.