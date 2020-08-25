Spicy McNuggets Are Coming to McDonald's and People Are Hyped

For the first time in four decades, the innovation team at McDonald's is opting to roll out a new McNuggets flavor — and it's already a fan favorite. Announced Tuesday morning, the Golden Arches will soon have Spicy McNuggets, a take on the classic fast-food delight that kicks it up a notch. Beginning September 16th, both Spicy McNuggets and a new Mighty Hot Sauce will be available nationwide at participating locations. There is a slight catch, however, as the Spicy McNuggets will only be available for a limited time, and as of now, there are no plans to add them to a permanent menu.

"Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers," a description of the new McNuggets reads, "These craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite."

According to McDonald's innovation head Linda VanGosen, the Spicy McNuggets have been a priority for the company since the original product was first introduced in 1983. "This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," VanGosen said in a press release announce the new product. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

