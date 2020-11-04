McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Pastries for the Next Week

✖

If you're looking to get some free breakfast treats over the course of the next week, McDonald's has you covered. Anyone that buys a McCafé — either hot or iced — in the McDonald's mobile app between now and November 9th will be able to get their choice of a free pastry from the chain's new breakfast menu. Available free items to get along with your paid coffee includes the chain's new apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll. Though all purchases have to be made through the app to take advantage of the free offer, you'll be able to redeem it either in-restaurant or through the drive-thru.

Furthermore, you can use the deal once per day, meaning between now and next week, you could sample each of the three new breakfast items twice if you want. Right before Halloween, McDonald's unveiled the new items in hopes of branching its breakfast menu beyond hot sandwiches.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA in a press release in October. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

