McDonalds Adding New Breakfast Items To Menu

On Wednesday, McDonald's announced three new McCafé Bakery items coming to its breakfast menu. Beginning Wednesday, October 28, McDonald's will serve apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and blueberry muffins as part of its anytime breakfast offerings. That means each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide. They'll be offered alongside exist McCafé items including cookies and pies. These three new items are the first new bakery items added to McDonald’s core menu in more than eight years. They will be available to order via carry-out, at the drive-thru, or for delivery at participating McDonald's restaurant locations.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA in a press release. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

In the press release, McDonald's offered a detailed description of its new bakery items. They are:

Apple Fritter : A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Are we saying you should dip yours into your morning coffee? No way… Ok, fine, we definitely are.

Blueberry Muffin : Our new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling "blue" all day never tasted so good.

Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.

(Photo: McDonald's)

McDonald's began serving breakfast with the Egg McMuffin in 1971. Since then, they've added many more items and made improvements to its breakfast menu. In 1991, the company introduced its breakfast burritos. In 2003, it added McGriddles. In 2015 it began its move towards sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, the addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll.

The new McCafé Bakery lineup will become available in participating McDonald's restaurants via carry-out, at the drive-thru, or through delivery beginning on October 28th.