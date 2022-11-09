Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Stranger Things Gets Her Out of Speeding Tickets

Netflix is gearing up to begin filming the fifth and final season of their hit series Stranger Things after the release of a fantastic fourth season. Stranger Things 5 will see the return of all of our favorite characters including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Brown's career was launched after she headlined the first season of Stranger Things and has even appeared in massive franchises like Godzilla, and even her Enola Holmes films. When you look at things like that, the actress definitely has some clout. During her appearance on WIRED's series, where celebrities answer some of the most asked questions Google gets about them, Brown revealed that she used the hit series to get out of some parking tickets.

"I do. I got my drivers license when I was 15 and a half. No, actually, I'm sorry. I got my apartment when I was 15 and a half and then I got my driver's license when I was 16. I'm a really good driver," Brown told Wired. "I actually only got pulled over twice before and I just showed him the old [Eleven tattoo] and he let me go. So, I don't recommend that, though. I was terrified, actually, the whole time and I didn't get a ticket, which is great."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and were followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

What do you think about the future of Stranger Things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!