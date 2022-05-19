Stranger Things Creators Have Already Outlined Final Season of Series

✖

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it some major ramifications for the entertainment industry, which includes production on Season 4 of Stranger Things having to be shut down for months, with these delays allowing the writers on the series to complete the scripts in their entirety. Additionally, this extra time allowed series creators Matt and Ross Duffer to craft the outlines for the final season of the series, aiding in the overall preparation for the conclusion of the series. With Season 4 debuting this year, we likely shouldn't expect shooting on Season 5 to start until late this year or possibly 2023.

"We had all the [Season 4] scripts before we started shooting, so we could look at the whole thing as a whole. And we outlined all of five," Matt Duffer expressed to Collider. "So it really is four and five are like of a piece, and this was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic. So we don't typically have as much time. It usually feels like the train is going down the tracks and Ross and I and our writers are just throwing down track as we're going, once we're halfway through the season. And for the first time ever, we were able to look at it globally, not just Season 4, but Season 5 as well."

Production on Season 4 of Stranger Things kicked off in early 2020, only to then go on hiatus until later that year. A prevailing reaction to Season 4 from members of the cast and crew was that the season would be the series' best yet, thanks in large part to more time being allowed to complete the scripts. While having the outlines crafted surely gives the writing team a strong headstart on bringing that season to life, it's unknown when those scripts will be completed or when production will actually start, though surely fans will hope that all of Season 5's scripts can similarly be completed before production starts to ensure that the series' sendoff is as fulfilling as this latest season.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

