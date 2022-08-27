Spirit Halloween Releasing MTN Dew Costumes for First Time

Spirit Halloween stores have started to inhabit their temporary abodes for the next couple of months, popping up in locations you would least expect. When spooky season officially kicks off come September 1st, the chain will be selling a group of exclusive MTN DEW costumes for the season.

Available only through the Spirit Halloween website, MTN DEW and the long-standing costume chain have partnered up to release four new costumes: an original MTN DEW green bottle, can costumes for both MTN DEW Baja Blast and MTN DEW Code Red, and a Voo-Dew Grim costume, the mascot for the soda maker's annual Halloween nectar.

"MTN DEW, like Spirit Halloween, has some of the most fanatic followers of any brand in the U.S. and we are thrilled to team up with them to introduce the first-ever officially licensed MTN DEW Halloween costumes," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween said. "Whether you're dressing up as one of your favorite DEW flavors or going all in as the VOO-DEW Grim, these limited-edition costumes are sure to turn heads this Halloween season."

The costumes will available at SpiritHalloween.com as a limited-time offering as supplies last.

"DEW has a history of treating fans during Halloween with our much-anticipated annual mystery flavor drop," added Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN DEW. "This year, we're excited to partner with Spirit Halloween to help DEW Nation take their Halloween to the next level by bringing this exclusive collection to doorsteps nationwide.

The season also marks the launch of a new MTN DEW Voo-Dew flavor for the fourth straight year. For the first time, the mystery flavor is also getting a Zero Sugar alternative, and both drinks should be appearing in stores soon if they haven't already. As with previous limited-time offerings, the launch of MTN DEW Voo-Dew comes DewEmporium.com, where DEW drinks can redeem bottle cap codes for various prizes. The mystery flavor will be unveiled by DEW later this year.

That site officially launches September 8th.