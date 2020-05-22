Space Jam Star and NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Tests Positive for COVID-19

Space Jam star Patrick Ewing has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter, he discussed his diagnosis and encouraged people to take care of themselves and each other while social distancing. The NBA All-Star is currently in isolation at a hospital, but his social media post has reached the furthest corners of basketball fandom. Many will remember the role the NBA played in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. That moment set off a chain reaction that led to the NBA’s season shutting down along with a lot of different entertainment venues.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing wrote. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

But, Ewing isn’t the only Space Jam cast member that has had a brush with the coronavirus. Charles Barkley also had to be put into self-quarantine during the pandemic as well. The Inside the NBA commentator told fans about that earlier this year and how he was spending the time after the season was postponed.

Barkley told his co-hosts, “I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well. I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” he continued. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Previously, Barkley had told Colbert on his show, “I'm like, OK, if they don't come to games, are they not going to live their lives? Are they not going to go to work? Are they not going to go out and have dinner and things like that? Just not coming to a basketball game, I don't think that's going to solve all the issues.”

