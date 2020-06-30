Hostess Unveils S'mores Cupcakes Exclusively at Walmart

✖

Now that we're well into summer, it's about time people begin to camp — socially distanced, of course — whatever weekends they can. With camping, you already know s'mores are something that's always on the menu. The fine snackmakers at Hostess are hoping to make your s'mores-making chore a whole lot easier by bringing S'mores CupCakes back to the market. Featuring a similar treatment to their classic chocolate CupCake line, the newest product includes a graham cracker-flavored yellow cake base with chocolate frosting.

It wouldn't be a Hostess CupCakes product either without the creme filling and here, the filling is — as you'd expect from s'mores — marshmallow fluff. The news first started to surface on Instagram thanks to the wildly popular @junkbanter account.

As mentioned in the release from Hostess, these s'mores CupCakes will be available only through Walmart for a limited time. It's expected the treats will go on sale July 9th and be available as supplies allow. The item also has a dedicated page on the Walmart site, though it mentions the items will only be available for in-store purchase.

"What's fun here is what the box isn't telling you," @JunkBanter says. "The yellow cake is graham cracker flavored (at least according to the PR email I got, which also says they are *moist*. The filling is toasted marshmallow flavored to [sic]. This is pretty ambitious and although there's a decent chance this just tastes like "cupcake" more than anything else, I'm eager to track these down. Should be available in Walmart any day now."

What's your favorite Hostess treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.