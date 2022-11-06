Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter as Backstreet Boys Prepare For Next Show

Yesterday, the sad news broke that child star and singer Aaron Carter had passed away at age 34. TMZ reported that Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. According to the report, law enforcement received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who recently shared a statement on Instagram about Aaron's passing.

"My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth... God,Please take care of my baby brother," Carter wrote. He also shared some photos of them together, which you can view in the post below:

Many people commented on Nick Carter's post with their condolences. "I'm Heartbroken for you and your family. Sending so much love. 💔," Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wrote. "Sending love to you and your family Nick. I'm so sorry for your loss 🙏🏻," musician David Thomas added. Other celebrities have also posted about Carter's passing, including Hilary Duff, who dated Carter when they were younger. "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply."

Aaron first opened for the Backstreet Boys in 1997 when he was only nine years old. Later that year, he released his first self-titled album. His second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), was released in 2000 and went on to sell more than three million copies. Cater continued to open for Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears concerts and later appeared on Broadway in Seussical the Musical. Carter was also known for appearing as himself on popular shows such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Lizzie McGuire, which starred Duff. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

Our thoughts are with the Carter family at this tragic time.