Aaron Carter Dead at Age 34

Singer Aaron Carter, known for songs like Aaron's Party and appearances in Seussical and House of Carters, has died at the age of 34. A report from TMZ states that Carter was found dead earlier today (Saturday, November 5th) at his home in Lancaster, California, and multiple sources said that his body was found in his bathtub. The report states that according to law enforcement sources, they received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who he starred on House of Carters with alongside other members of the family. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

Aaron would open for the Backstreet Boys in 1997, and later that year he would release his first self-titled album. He would release his second album, titled Aaron's Party (Come Get It), in 2000, and it would go on to sell more than three million copies. He would continue to open for Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears concerts, and then would jump to broadway with a role in Seussical the Musical.

More albums would follow in Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake!, and then he would later star in House of Carters, which featured all five of the Carter siblings in a reality show that health with their family dynamic and past issues. He would later be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and would go on to tour again in recent years, releasing an EP titled LOVE in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Carter's friends and family at this time.