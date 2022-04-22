Nicolas Cage's Fiery New Hair Style Has Fans in a Frenzy

Sometimes you just need a new hairdo to change things up and actor Nicolas Cage has certainly done just that. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star was recently spotted sporting a bright red hair dye job and the fiery new look has caused quite a frenzy among fans. A fan shared a photo of the actor with the bright red hair — though the actor seems to have opted to keep his facial hair natural-colored — and people have had plenty to say about the new look.

"Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair…" Twitter user @Cyborganna wrote. "…That's it, that's the Tweet…"

General consensus in replies to the tweet are that fans like the bold new look, though a few had some other comments as well. Some fans suggested that he looked like he'd just won this year's Squid Game while some others questioned if the look was real, prompting the share of another photo featuring Cage's colorful new hair. One fan even commented that maybe Cage should just play the dragon in Highfire rather than voicing it because of that new red hair. It was previously announced that Cage would be starring in a television adaptation of Highfire, the adult thriller novel from Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer with Cage voicing the titular Highfire, a dragon that lives in Louisiana and enjoys drinking vodka.

