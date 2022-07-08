Nicolas Cage Dragon Series Reportedly Heading to Paramount+

Nicolas Cage's first ongoing TV project is heading to a new home. Nearly two years ago, it was announced that Cage would be starring in the TV adaptation of Highfire, the adult thriller novel from Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer. The series was originally in the works over at Amazon Prime Video, with MGM producing. While MGM is staying on to bring the series to life, it will no longer debut on Prime Video.

According to a report from Deadline, Highfire has moved over to Paramount+ from Amazon, with both Cage and MGM still attached to the title. While Highfire is set to be a live-action TV series, Cage will only be voicing the main character. He'll be portraying the titular Highfire, a dragon that lives in Louisiana and enjoys drinking vodka.

The report suggests that Highfire is aiming to have shades of both True Detective and Pete's Dragon, which is certainly an interesting combination. Davey Holmes, the creator of the Get Shorty TV series, is developing the series for MGM. Both Holmes and Cage will serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21.

Here's how Highfire is described, per Deadline:

"Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old 'Vern' and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn't much of a life but he's alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern's world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships."

What do you think of this new TV project for Nicolas Cage? Will you be tuning in when it arrives? Let us know!