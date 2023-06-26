OREO Teams Up With Nintendo for New Super Mario Collab

OREO is teaming up with Nintendo for what might be one of the most fun collaborations to date. On Monday, OREO announced the release of new, limited-edition cookies inspired by Super Mario, sending fans on a mission and inviting fans to help Mario stop Bowser by collecting character-embossed cookies and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

According to OREO, the limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments that include iconic Super Mario characters and Power-Ups, including Mario, Luigi, a Super Star, a Goomba, and Bowser Jr. Each pack has its character embossments filled randomly so each new pack offers a new adventure for fans to find all 16 of the designs.

"OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise," said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at OREO. "There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration."

Cookie fans are also invited to participate in a social challenge. Princess Peach is missing and OREO is asking fans to participate to stop Bowser from taking over her castle. All fans have to do is take the rim of a glass of milk and stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible on top of a Bowser embossed cookie until he's defeated — aka the cookies fall into the glass of milk. Fans are invited to share video of the defeat on social media to get in on the fun.

"We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," added Nair. "We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom... Fans will have to wait and see!"

The OREO x Super Mario cookies are set to roll out to retailers nationwide starting Monday, July 10th. They are available for presale starting today at OREO.com/SuperMario and will be available for a limited time only.

Are you excited for the OREO x Super Mario collaboration? Which cookie design are you most excited to see? Will you be participating in the social challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!