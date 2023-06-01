OREO Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Flavor For the Summer

Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite flavor after nearly a decade, just in time for summer. On Wednesday, Oreo announced the return of Cotton Candy Oreos. The cookies will hit store shelves on June 5th and will be available wherever Oreos are sold — at least while supplies last. The brand made the announcement on social media, writing on Instagram "No longer day dreaming of cotton candy skies & Limited-Edition Cotton Candy Oreo Cookies."

Cotton Candy Oreos first debuted in April 2015 as a customer exclusive, but quickly became a favorite. This time around, they will be available nationwide so fans will have greater access to the treat. The Cotton Candy Oreos are described by the brand as follows:

"Nostalgia, commence! OREO Cotton Candy sandwich cookies are officially returning to shelves for the first time in nearly a decade, available this June wherever OREO is sold while supplies last. Inspired by the iconic carnival treat, this limited-edition cookie features a delicious golden OREO basecake double-stufed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton candy flavor creme."

Cotton Candy Oreos are just the latest limited edition fan favorites to make their way back to store shelves. In April, the brand announced the return of S'moreo Cookies, aka S'mores Oreos. Those hit store shelves on May 8th. That flavor hadn't been available since 2021.

