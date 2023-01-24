OREO Introduces Limited-Edition Most OREO OREO, Unveils New OREOVERSE

OREO is taking things out of this world — literally — in the new year. On Tuesday, the beloved cookie brand announced the introduction of a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, as well as the OREOVERSE, an interactive digital world for fans to explore — and to embark on the virtual adventure, OREO is teaming up with Martha Stewart.

According to OREO, the new OREOVERSE — which is the brand's metaverse experience — will allow fans to play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and give them the chance to win unexpected prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize. Games range from "Stack Stuf" where fans will build the Most OREO OREO cookie to "Rocket Stuf" where fans will inflate the Most OREO OREO cookie and aim for the stars. The OREOVERSE can be found in Meta Horizon Worlds or on OREOVERSE.OREO.com.

"We're so excited to enter the metaverse! OREO is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit," said Julia Rosenbloom, Senior Brand Manager, OREO. "The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will 'dunk into' the new OREOVERSE world."

As for Stewart, she along with her gardener and friend Ryan McCallister will stream an inside look at their OREOVERSE experience on the OREO brand social media channels next week.

"I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, OREO, and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun," said Martha Stewart. "The two of us have had our fair share of adventures over the last 10 years and have been able to navigate just about anything together, especially in the garden!"

"We couldn't think of a better duo to join us in the metaverse than the iconic Martha Stewart and her sidekick, Ryan," added Rosenbloom. "The two embody the OREO brand's playful spirit and, through their OREOVERSE experience, we hope to show just how much fun OREO fans can have together in our most playful world yet! Martha has mastered everything from cooking to crafts and we know she is going to master the OREOVERSE too!"

When it comes to the limited-edition cookie, the Most OREO OREO is, as it is sounds, the "most". The cookie features two chocolate flavored base cakes packed with "Most Stuf" levels of creme and, for the first time, the creme has real OREO grind mixed in. The result is a cookie stuffed with itself making it a meta OREO in the real world. The cookie is available for pre-sale starting today on OREO.com and will begin rolling out on store shelves nationwide on January 30th and will be available for a limited time only.

What do you think? Will you be checking out The Most OREO OREO? What do you think about the OREOVERSE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!