Dragon Ball Oreos Will Land Later This Month

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally supposed to land in theaters in Japan this month, but due to an unfortunate hack attack directed at Toei Animation, the movie has been delayed indefinitely. Regardless, it seems that the movie featuring the return of the Red Ribbon Army is still pushing out plenty of marketing material as it seems the Saiyans are readying to partner with Oreo Cookies in order to make specially branded cookies in preparation of the film that places Gohan and Piccolo at the forefront.

Food has certainly been a big part of the Z-Fighters training regiment, with Goku, in particular, chowing down following particularly brutal battles as well as strenuous training regiments. One of the foods of choice for the characters that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama didn’t just fill warriors’ bellies but would also heal almost any wound, with the Senzu Beans routinely still used in the Shonen series to this day and helping Goku and his friends during some particularly hairy moments in the past. While Oreos have never made an official appearance in the series, we could see Goku housing sleeves of the cookies without a doubt.

Twitter Outlet DBSChronicles shared a first look at the upcoming promotional Oreos that see Goku in his Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero look for the packaging, though unfortunately, it seems that the upcoming cookie didn’t change the cookies themselves to have Dragon Balls printed on them for the run that will run from the end of this month into early May:

Currently, Toei Animation has yet to state a new date for the next movie in the anime franchise, while also not confirming whether or not the original summer release window for the film in North America would hold or if it too would be affected. With the movie hinting at new transformations for both Piccolo and Gohan and many fans speculating that this film might also be bringing back Cell, it’s certainly one of the most anticipated anime movies of the year.

