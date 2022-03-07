Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Leaving U.S. Over High Taxes

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is returning to the United Kingdom, where he and his wife own a sprawling mansion in Buckinghamshire. In a statement to British tabloid The Mirror, Osbourne blamed high taxes in California on his decision, although he also admitted that there is a lot going on right now, as he deals with Parkinson’s Disease and depression that has been particularly bad during the pandemic. Osbourne and his wife Sharon will move back to the U.K., where he says he will set up a recording space on his property and invite the band over.

Osbourne, 73, has spent 20 years in California. The state has the highest state income tax rate in the country, averaging 7.25%, while The Mirror indicates Osbourne’s effective state tax rate is 13%, likely as a result of income-based increases.

“We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad, but the tax is getting too much,” Osbourne said. “I am sad because I really really like staying and living there….If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know.”

After moving to Los Angeles, the singer and his family starred on MTV’s The Osbournes, which debuted in 2002. It’s possible that Obourne’s Parkinson’s and other health complications have an impact on the decision, since he and his family have been a near-constant presence on TV during his years in the U.S. Without all that LA-based income coming in now, it stands to reason that he might feel less inclined to stick around.

In early 2020, Osbourne cancelled a planned tour, citing health concerns after his Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said at the time. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks. I don’t want to start a tour, and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”