Patton Oswalt Tries to Impress Neighbors With Self-Quarantine Stand-Up Routine

You might remember that stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt (best known, of course, for his role in the comic book adaptation Happy!) was way out ahead of the coronavirus pandemic relative to most Americans. Back in early February, Jack Ryan star John Krasinski apparently reached out to comedian Patton Oswalt to ask if he was “dressed like a ninja” on a flight to Los Angeles (likely as they were ready to take off, since both of them were using Twitter and it was early enough in the flight that the question had not yet been answered). And, no, Oswalt wasn’t necessarily dressed “like a ninja” — at least not on purpose — but covered head to toe out of fear of what was, at that point, a virus that had not broken out in the United States.

Well, now that it’s here, he is trying to make the best of the situation — and his neighbors, apparently, are the beneficiaries of a famous (and maybe a little bored) comedian in seclusion. According to Oswalt, he is apparently testing out material on the neighborhood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Watching the videos from Italy inspired me,” Oswalt tweeted. “Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine.”

You can see a clip from his routine below.

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

“All right, folks, thanks for staying in tonight. Hope you guys are isolating and securing in place,” he said in part. “Wow, this COVID-19, I tell ya. I didn’t see COVD 1 through 18, so I don’t know really know what this is all about. But hey, great time to catch up on your streaming stuff.”

Oswalt recently had to cancel stand-up dates in Virginia Beach, New Haven, Anaheim, Clearwater, FL, Sacramento, and San Diego in response to the pandemic that has paralyzed huge chunks of the world. The U.S. already has more than 3,000 confirmed cases, and a federal state of emergency has been declared, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructing people to stay home as much as possible and avoid crowds of more than 50 people. Non-essential businesses are being closed down in several states, and show business has ground to a halt, with theaters closed and productions on hiatus until everyone can get more of a handle on how to respond.

Oswalt can be seen in A.P. Bio, and has Marvel’s animated MODOK series on Hulu coming soon.