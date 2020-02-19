PEEPS to Introduce Root Beer Float, Chocolate Pudding, and Hot Tamales-Flavored Treats This Easter

As the calendar inches toward March, it’s but a matter of time before stores and supermarkets all across the land start pushing Easter-themed merchandise. Once St. Patrick’s Day passes, it’s go time and we all know a staple of Easter confectionaries is the wide array of treats from the candy makers at PEEPS. This year, the company is adding seven new product offerings across the food industry including toys part of the uber-collectible Funko POP! line.

Leading the charge for the company are two new flavors of the marshmallow-based treat we’ve all come to know and love. This Easter, PEEPS will be offering their bunnies in Chocolate Pudding flavors while the iconic chicks will get a Root Beer Float treatment — but that’s not all.

Here’s where things start to get spicy — Kroger has locked down a deal that will see the store have exclusive access to Hot Tamale-flavored PEEPS. Other exclusives this year include Froot Loops flavored marshmallow pops (Target and Walmart), PEEPS Delights Raspberry flavored chicks dipped in creme flavored fudge (Target), and individually-wrapped PEEPS chicks (Walmart).

And it doesn’t stop there. PEEPS is also introducing jelly beans, coffee creamer, and an exclusive cereal with Kellogg’s all in addition to toys from both PEZ and Funko.

“The PEEPS® Brand has become an icon in American pop culture, with its instantly recognizable colors, shapes and flavors holding a special place in the hearts of many for nearly seven decades. We take pride in seeing that parents who were given PEEPS® in their Easter baskets as kids are now passing those traditions on to their own family,” PEEPS brand manager Caitlin Servian said in a press release. “We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans.”